2,214 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Danaher by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,787. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

