25,262 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.