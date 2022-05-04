$33.01 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will report $33.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $148.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $148.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $193.60 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $197.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million.

ENFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

ENFN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 165,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,370. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth $65,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $10,379,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

