$33.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will post $33.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.41 million to $35.22 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $150.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.18 million to $162.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

ASC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.79. 21,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

