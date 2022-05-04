3,466 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Aflac by 592.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Aflac by 164.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,267,000 after buying an additional 349,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Aflac by 94.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 329,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

