3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.23. 3,667,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

