3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average is $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

