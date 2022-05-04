436 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anthem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $510.29. 65,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.94. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.