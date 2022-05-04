$5.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $23.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.99.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $27.01. 13,230,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,891,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 507,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

