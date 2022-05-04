$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) to post $55.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.10 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $47.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $229.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.05 million to $233.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.09 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $252,729.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,559. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Impinj by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $53,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 4,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

