55,836 Shares in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,552. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

