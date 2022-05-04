55I LLC Acquires 1,780 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,150. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

