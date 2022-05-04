55I LLC Acquires 21,610 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.69 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.