55I LLC Buys 81,257 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

55I LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 231.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDEM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 9,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,132. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54.

