55I LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

55I LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after acquiring an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $124.90. 1,856,296 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

