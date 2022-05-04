55I LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $171.56 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

