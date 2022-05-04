55I LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

55I LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 329.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 151,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 14,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,536. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

