55I LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

55I LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV remained flat at $$78.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 16,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

