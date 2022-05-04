55I LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.68. The company had a trading volume of 102,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $420.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

