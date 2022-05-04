55I LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.13. 65,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

