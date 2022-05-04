55I LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.49. 16,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $114.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

