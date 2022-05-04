55I LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

55I LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,866 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5,252.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 116,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,523. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

