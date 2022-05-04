55I LLC Purchases 15,039 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICVT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 294,840 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

