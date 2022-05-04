55I LLC Purchases 321,402 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

55I LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,305,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,298,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 89,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,101. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

