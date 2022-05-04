55I LLC Purchases 53,132 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

55I LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,039. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

