55I LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

55I LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,887,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,223. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

