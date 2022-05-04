55I LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 20,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,126. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.13.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

