56,641 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
