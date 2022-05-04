6,178 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.6% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after buying an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $455.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,100. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

