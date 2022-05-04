6,200 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. 2,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

