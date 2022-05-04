667 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.92 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

