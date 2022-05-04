6,785 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,940,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.64. 16,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,363. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

