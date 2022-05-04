$7.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $7.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.57 and the highest is $7.96. Humana posted earnings per share of $6.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.10 to $25.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Humana by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 18.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Humana by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $433.78 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

