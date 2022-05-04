7 Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 4th

7 Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 4th. 7 Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of SVNAU stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. 7 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,653,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,020,000.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

