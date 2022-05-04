70,000 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Mattel accounts for approximately 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 70,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mattel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,780,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,948,000 after purchasing an additional 646,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 75,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

