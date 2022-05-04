7,248 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,596,456. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

