$810.17 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will post sales of $810.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.60 million and the lowest is $808.90 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $752.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock worth $4,318,598. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,289,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.15. 830,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,675. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

