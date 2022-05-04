9,022 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 848,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,696. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.