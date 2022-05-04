Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.86 (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00004763 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $110.12 million and $14.28 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 61,013,129 coins and its circulating supply is 59,248,965 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

