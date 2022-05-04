Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.99. 75,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53. The company has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

