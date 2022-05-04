ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 4.2%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 18,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,260,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

