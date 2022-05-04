Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.67

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 22942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

