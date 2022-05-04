Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,395,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $15.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $423.35. 3,302,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.95 and its 200-day moving average is $530.82. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $394.04 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

