Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,569 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.42. 6,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.03. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

