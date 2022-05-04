AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AECOM by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $115,975,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $15,554,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

