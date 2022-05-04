AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 4.9%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $84.28. Approximately 6,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 325,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AeroVironment by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

