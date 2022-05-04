Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMG traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

