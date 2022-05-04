AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys 504 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $151.59. 5,748,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,071,583. The company has a market cap of $267.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

