AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

DOX stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $81.18. 945,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,324. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

