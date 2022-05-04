AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,784,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

